In mid-September, employees at Sandia National Laboratory who use the ACE (Altamont Corridor Express) train to commute from the San Joaquin area to Livermore, were informed that Sandia would no longer support the LLNL ACE shuttle.
Sandia and LLNL share the cost of this service, which provides two shuttles in the morning and two in the evening. LLNL started providing this service when the ACE trains started running. Sandia I believe has supported it for more than four years.
Sandia management said it was because of DOE requirements. I hesitate to believe this because LLNL is under the same DOE requirements, yet LLNL will continue this service for their employees who commute from the San Joaquin Valley.
This also happened about two years ago when the new contractor took over Sandia. After three or four weeks, the service was resumed. This time, it appears that the commuters are on their own.
Sandia's decision not to help fund the shuttle service will undoubtedly add to the traffic problem on the Altamont and the pollution issues, now that these employees will need to drive their vehicles in to work.