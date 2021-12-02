Greg Scott, Livermore
Last Friday, Nov. 26, the World Health Organization declared a new SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2) strain a "variant of concern" and dubbed it Omicron. This is confusing because variant implies a norm. What is the norm of SARS2? The "wild-type" of SARS2 that first appeared in Wuhan, People's Republic of China? What is the “wild” in Wuhan, a city of 11 million individuals? Was there no ancestor to this "wild-type?" Or we could consider the most globally dominate strain or a dominate national strain as the norm. Then what we have is a variant of a variant and a norm standard becomes meaningless.
If we are to understand SARS2 and its strains, we need to comprehend SARS2 lineages. A method for doing so is called PANGO nomenclature. PANGO is not an acronym: it comes from the first-person Latin verb meaning 'I set', 'I fix' or 'I record. ' PANGO nomenclature is different from PANGOLIN software, an acronym for Phylogenetic Assignment of Named Global Outbreak Lineages. The Omicron strain is B.1.1.529 in PANGO nomenclature and by genomic sequence determination does not appear to be the "daughter of delta" or the "grandson of beta" in SARS2 strains' lineage relationships.
Omicron was first recognized by a genomic sequence from Botswana, Africa. It is spreading fast in South Africa and it appears to greatly out compete Delta and Alpha strains, as determined by the new technique of S-Gene Target Failure and of mathematical Fourier transform analysis that aids scientific interpretation and understanding. The data, however, may be skewed for a number of reasons, including unknown super-spreader events in South Africa and the fact that South Africa has been at a low point in its SARS2 infections.
Competitiveness and transmissibility are two different entities. As of this writing the transmissibility rate of Omicron is not known. The Omicron strain needs to be cultured and tested and that takes time.
The largest Omicron outbreak is in the Gauteng Province in South Africa, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria. Pretoria is winning the outbreak race, primarily in the unvaccinated 18 to 34-year-old demographic.
Omicron is rapidly spreading globally. Please play the percentages and get vaccinated if you are able to take this important step in prevention. Those of us who have been vaccinated six months or more should get vaccine boosters. Vaccination is the best tactical and strategic counter we have against the Omicron strain.