Janice Molinelli, Livermore
The vision that has been presented to the community for years was about more green space for our community members to enjoy downtown.
The Dec. 7 Special City Council Meeting presentation from Eden Housing was instead a concrete jungle in the heart of our downtown - they expanded the housing units by 45%, which nearly eliminates the vision of our beautiful city and turns Veterans Park into an afterthought. It was supposed to be an open space filled with trees, benches, grass for kids to run and play - a (sacred) spot for people to increase time with their families, to take walks for better mental health, and to enjoy their city. We will now have a massive, second housing complex next to the one currently being developed, with little space for our families.
Lastly, they are proposing one parking space for each unit - and redesigning the square footage for families. Where is everyone to park?