Thomas Soules, Livermore
Downtown has certainly changed lately with restaurants serving only outdoors.
However, the biggest change one notices immediately on driving into downtown from the west along Main Street are the four-story housing buildings under construction on the site where the Groth Brother’s dealership used to be. Frankly, they are ugly.
I am sure as the construction is completed; they will improve. However, the overall structure greatly saddens me. It is big, dominating the area and the skyline and having no setback from the sidewalk. It is not at all in keeping with the ambiance or character of small-town Livermore.
Some of us have argued for the past year that the city property across the street from the Groth Brothers and behind the small shops on Main Street should be converted completely to a park, with perhaps some parking, rather than the city plan, including four-story housing, a four-story parking garage, another playhouse, a museum or even a hotel on this site.
These proposed buildings would be crammed into this space and would loom over the small shops on Main Street. It is now easy to visualize these buildings.
Drive past and look at the buildings on the Groth Brother’s property and then head down Veteran’s Way. Picture four residential buildings similar in size to one on the Groth Brother’s property in your mind to your left, a huge parking garage to your right and a couple of buildings of undetermined size for another playhouse and a museum a little further down the street to your left.
Forget the pretty artist renditions you saw. This isn’t pretty. It is a small area with big buildings.
In my opinion, large buildings for housing, parking garages, museums or whatever in this area would finish it - totally destroying the character, the quaintness and charm of small downtown Livermore and much of the desirableness of casually strolling, window shopping and entertaining around downtown.