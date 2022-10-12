Victoria Whyte Ball, Livermore
I’ve been closely following the situation with our downtown development. It’s heartbreaking to watch and hear the good people of our community be so divisive. I’m hoping we can somehow reach out together for an island of sanity and come to a mutually acceptable compromise. I think many of us see this as a chance to beautify Livermore. It’s been such a “new Lucky” opportunity to have this chance to modernize our city when the “old Lucky” was taken out. How often do cities or towns get a chance to redefine and redesign their center? Once the buildings go up, there’s no going back. Why not move the important, needed and universally agreed upon housing complex to a more uncontested parcel of available land and go back to a design that would be warm and welcoming; to offer this space architecturally and civically conducive to all the people who live in Livermore and to all those who will visit in the future? It’s important to find ways to live together in peace. There’s enough strife in the world. We are Lucky to have a place to live that isn’t torn by war.