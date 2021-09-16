Jean King, Livermore
The lawsuit filed by Save Livermore Downtown is necessary to bring the City Council, Eden Housing and Save Livermore Downtown together. The City Council and Eden Housing should consider feasible alternatives to the flawed Eden Housing plan
Otherwise, Livermore will be faced with a project that will place buildings four-stories high and as much as a block long in the very heart of our downtown, and without adequate parking. The workforce housing that was promised will not be available.
The City Council and Eden Housing should look at moving the Eden project to a new location that would provide more affordable housing and parking, a project that would include our teachers. The vacated site could become an extraordinary park, a gathering space drawing community members and visitors alike.
Please help with this lawsuit by making a donation using check, credit card or PayPal by clicking on the “Donate” button at SaveLivermoreDowntown.com.
We thank all those who have made a donation to the lawsuit.