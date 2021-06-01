Bob Johnson, Jr., Livermore
It is time for Save Livermore Downtown to cease its activities.
Efforts to further stall or stop the Eden Project should not go forth. Now that the city council has voted, it is time to lower the temperature and let the project proceed.
I have been a Livermore resident since 1989. This is my first letter to the editor. I was compelled to write because of the ad that Save Livermore Downtown ran in the May 27 issue of The Independent.
The ad proclaims that “They voted against Livermore” and includes photos of the mayor and city council members. The ad is disingenuous and false. What bothered me most is the inclusion of the photos. Whether intended or not, the ad’s message could be taken to say that these people did something bad and here is what they look like. Inclusion of the photos was not necessary to get your point across.
In today’s highly charged environment, greater care should be taken when putting the images of public officials with statements that potentially could incite anger. Please no more ads like this and please just stop all that you are doing.
I also want to thank the mayor and council members for their courage to approve the Eden Project. I hope this is just the beginning, because many more projects are needed to truly address the need for affordable housing.