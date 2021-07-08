Merlin Newton, Sr., Livermore
I am pleased Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) has filed a lawsuit to encourage the City and Eden Housing to come to the table to discuss alternative locations for the Eden Housing project. We certainly want affordable housing. It is the proposed location that is the problem.
Affordable housing would work well across Railroad Avenue to the north, or west of L Street where the Legacy Apartments project has come to a halt. At both of these locations, we could have more affordable units than the 130 Eden proposes, along with adequate parking.
The vacated Lucky site, where the Eden project is currently planned, would become a destination park where families, friends and visitors could gather and enjoy the downtown open green space, a benefit to all, including downtown businesses attracting customers.
With the efforts of SLD, hopefully, the City and Eden will help shape the very core of our city, an icon that will benefit the community for decades to come.