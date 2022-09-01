Motion Denied!! The citizens of Livermore have been heard. The City Leaders have bullied and ignored what the citizens want for the future of the downtown. The downtown needs an attractive large open space muti-functional destination park.
Eden Housing needs to be moved to another location instead of in the middle of downtown. Livermore does not need more ugly 4-story concrete Monsters, like the Legacy project in the downtown. The City Council under Mayor Marchand and the current Mayor Woerner have done dis-justice to the future downtown development.
This November, the current City Council members will come out and elect new honest representatives who will listen to the citizens and improve the Downtown and not destroy it. Livermore needs new City Council representatives who will provide good vision for a vibrant Downtown that is incorporated into a beautiful large open space Park.