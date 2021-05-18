Rob Blum, Livermore
It is time that the city council and the planning commission make the right decision and save the downtown of Livermore with a great open-space public park.
The alternative plan is what the citizens of Livermore want; a large, well-designed park done by a landscape architect with a creative thought process, and not done by developers for housing. Yes, we need affordable housing, but not smack in the middle of the downtown.
Relocate the Eden Housing across the street on Railroad Avenue. It is already a disgrace that the city council and planning commission allowed the gross concrete monstrosity at the Groth Bros. site. Move the Eden Housing to the other side, opposite of the open-space area across Railroad Avenue. We do not need massive buildings in the city center, we need open space, a once in a lifetime for a city to have an opportunity to create a welcoming, grand park, making Livermore special.
Save the Livermore Downtown.