Meredith Hendrix, Livermore
I’m tired of seeing all these letters about “saving downtown Livermore” from the evil doings of the Eden Housing project, amongst other things.
What are you trying to save Livermore from? Whom are you trying to save Livermore from, exactly?
While it’s easy for well-off residents to sit in their $800,000 homes and furiously write about how terrible the downtown plan is, others in our community are in desperate need of affordable housing.
I’m 29 years old, work full-time as a manager at a local non-profit, have a bachelor’s degree from a prestigious university, and I struggle to live in Livermore. The only way I have been able to afford to live here on my $45,000-a-year salary is by living with three other roommates in the cheapest apartment we could find. Every year the rent increases, further pushing us out of the Tri-Valley.
I love this town. I don’t want to move, but I have to move. I want to have a family one day, I would love to own a house one day, I want to be able to “settle down” and move forward in my life without continuing to go into debt.
But I can’t do that here. And I’m lucky compared to many other upstanding Tri-Valley residents that I know who are struggling, stuck in a perpetual cycle of increasing rent, those who are trying to navigate this housing crisis, while also supporting a spouse and multiple children. Let alone those like my 30-year-old roommates, who are saddled with six-figure debt from grad school.
For me and other members of our community, the negative rhetoric about “affordable housing being a bane on downtown Livermore” is alienating and petty. You’re complaining about a building when so many of us are struggling to make rent, an already-present crisis made even worse by this pandemic.
I need to have a stable, affordable housing option, and there are many others who need it even more than I do. Please try to have empathy for those of us who are trying to remain, belong, and do good in the Tri-Valley, but are being forced out because a moderately tall apartment building is too unsightly for you to occasionally walk past.