Chuck Borzileri, Livermore
Vote for Mony Nop, Mayor; Carol Wahrer, Council District 1; Ben Barrientos, Council District 2. Help save what is left of our downtown and the rest of Livermore. We may not be able to reverse some bad/corrupt decisions made by the present Mayor, council, planning commission and the school board’ However, we can prevent further damage. If the remaining council members and city staff refuse to listen to the citizens of Livermore we will systematically remove and replace them with individuals that have Livermore’s best interests at heart, and not the developers. The same is to be said for our current LVUSD board trustees. They want more money, more bonds, to fill their slush funds and pay their directors ridiculous salaries. Considering where our schools are ranked in the region and the state, they have not earned their money. They are getting money from our taxes, the state, federal Govt., covid relief funds and two bonds we are already paying for. Where is the accountability for these funds, and now they want Proposition G, a 30-year bond costing the average Livermore taxpayer $ 900 plus dollars a year.