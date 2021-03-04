John Burke, Livermore
I’m a longtime resident of Livermore, and I’m absolutely opposed to destroying our agricultural land and the natural habitat that is home to our grazing cattle, wildlife, birds and countless other creatures.
Not only that agricultural land is a natural resource. Have people become so naive, to think that we don’t have people to feed or need jobs to survive? Over a half century ago, the general plan for this area has been agricultural, also a scenic corridor. If you have spent any time in North Livermore, it is clear to see that both of these are true. So clearly, solar panels do not coincide with the general plan.
In 2000, the voters approved Measure D, which developed an urban growth boundary, to maintain the rural aspects of agricultural land. After all, Livermore has character and heritage that comes from a ranching and farming background. These proposals go against the will and the votes of the people.
I’m not saying that I’m against solar power, but I’m against destroying our agricultural land in attempt to save our environment. With many homeowners and businesses utilizing rooftops and parking lots for solar panels, how could anyone say these proposals pass a common-sense test? They do not. It’s not logical.
I’m interested in this cause because I’m interested in our environment and the health of our planet, animals, and people. I think chasing solar power is like a doctor trying to fix your symptoms, not the cause. Putting a band-aid on a heart attack victim. What we are really talking about is climate change.
I believe our agricultural land, grazing cattle, wildlife and natural habitat can bring real results. Returning carbon back to the soil, through agriculture. It’s called Mother Nature for a reason.
It seems to me that Alameda County has failed to do anything right. Most homeowners and businesses spend time figuring out how best to make improvements, as to not to waste money and resources. Please ask Alameda County to develop a comprehensive solar policy.
Do not ruin our natural resources. Do not ruin our open space. Do not ruin our agricultural land. Reject these proposals. This should not be about money, it’s much more valuable than that. Healthy soil, healthy plant, healthy animals, healthy water, healthy human, healthy environment, healthy climate.