Merlin Newton Sr., Livermore
I don’t agree with the revised proposal for downtown Livermore and Eden Housing.
The revised proposal would eliminate ‘open green space’ by 60% and eliminate housing for teachers, police and firefighters. The proposal will also increase the number of parking stalls in the underground parking area where vehicles will be crammed in, with only one entrance and exit onto L Street, causing increased congestion and traffic.
The original plan was approved to have housing for our teachers, police and firefighters. What kind of message is the revised proposal sending to our teachers and first responders? Not a good look!
When it comes to ‘open green space’ in downtown, we should be have more not less, so families and groups can gather safely outside and enjoy the downtown experience.
We must save the charm and character of our historic downtown Livermore.