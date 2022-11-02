Victoria Whyte Ball, Livermore
Many of the people of Livermore are understandably bewildered and upset by the way the City has handled the rebuilding of our city’s center. The original plan was to have some open space and affordable housing. But then the plan changed. We watched the whole block of imposing housing rise along L Street and understood that it would look the same across the street. It changes the whole landscape and character of the downtown to feel claustrophobic and dense. We need to step back from the brink and rethink what we’re doing. Let’s elect a new council. Mony Nop, Ben Barrientos and Carol Wahrer will bring the change we need.