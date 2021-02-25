Merlin Newton Sr., Livermore
Every independent public agency that has reviewed the Aramis Project environmental impact report has concluded that multiple threatened species that use the land for habitat or migrate across the land will be injured or killed during the construction and operation of the Aramis plant.
Why? Part of the reason is that the construction of the Aramis solar plant will require excavation, trenching, boring and grading of the land. Large, heavy construction equipment will be brought on site, including bulldozers, graders, rollers, compactors, loaders, backhoes, trenchers, cranes, water trucks and pile drivers. The land will never be the same.
Please contact Supervisor David Haubert at 925-272-6691 and ask him to reject the Aramis project. There is no reason to destroy the scarce remaining agricultural land in Alameda County, when we can easily obtain electricity from solar plants built elsewhere in the state.
In fact, East Bay Community Energy just celebrated the completion of massive solar plant in Kern County. Built on degraded agricultural land, the plant will provide EBCE 112 MW of electricity.
Let’s be smart and save our valley.