Once again, greedy PG&E is trying to kill rooftop solar. Our past activism has forced the corrupt California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to back off the previous plan of a solar tax. Now their corporate masters are simply demanding an end to the rooftop solar industry. Starting in 2023, rooftop solar would become impractical and unaffordable.
PG&E and other corporations want to retain a monopoly on energy production. They wish all solar to be built at utility scale, under their control. Though I am in favor of solar farms, I’m against criminal companies guilty of manslaughter which would gladly burn California to the ground for one more great quarterly earnings. We will need both utility-scale and rooftop solar, according to the California SB 100 Joint Agency Report.
The CPUC’s proposal is so shameful, Gavin Newsom delayed it until after the election. The Governor appoints CPUC’s commissioners and is ultimately responsible for this travesty. He has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes (campaign funds) from PG&E and has helped draft legislation to let them get away with murder. Start by calling his office: (916) 445-2841.
Next, make sure to speak at the CPUC’s meeting on Dec. 15. That’s when they’re threatening to pass this crime. They should sooner all resign.
If there’s one industry that should go extinct in this climate crisis, it’s not rooftop solar. It’s for-profit utility companies.