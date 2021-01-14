Margene Rivara, Pleasanton
It is said each person is six people away from someone they need to reach.
Are you that person?
Large developments are threatening many national parks. Right now, it’s happening on the Highway 120 Corridor near Yosemite, unless two developments can be stopped immediately.
Years ago, John Muir enlisted Theodore Roosevelt’s help to preserve pristine areas for future generations. There are already commercial developments around most national parks. Without a moratorium established and a ’10-mile safety zone,’ these parks will experience continuing intrusion by developers. As these parks are grappling with increasing crowds, developers and adjoining counties seek to expand their bottom line at great risk to public and the environment.
Gateways near national parks should see no further development. Development without adequate fire protection will cost lives and destroy the environment.
Go to www.savesawmillmountain.com and learn more, donate, get involved and pass the word.