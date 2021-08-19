Rose O’Brien, Livermore
I’ve lived here for decades, and I appreciated the quaint beauty of Pleasanton and Danville downtowns, but I was so proud of Livermore when it created a vibrant and attractive downtown of its own. That’s where I can go to relax, meet friends and sit outside sipping a coffee.
I’ve been listening to others sitting at tables next to me, and more often they seem to be lamenting over the prospect that the city’s character is changing — for the worse.
No one is against building affordable housing. What they said was upsetting was that instead of investing more into a vibrant downtown for the city’s citizens, the city council will instead plant a four-story housing project right where we were hoping to see more retail in this retail-starved city. A four-story apartment complex sitting in the backyard of the Alehouse? They’re changing the character of our city.