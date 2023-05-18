Bernard Cabanne, Livermore

On May 22nd, the Livermore City Council will vote on an amendment to the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP). The amendment will reduce the setbacks on Hansen Road from a 100-foot setback planted in grapevines to a 50-foot setback that will include a parking lot, and a commercial dumpster. Why amend a Plan that took years to develop and has helped protect the vineyards for twenty years? The Court of Appeals ruled the planted setbacks are “fundamental, mandatory, and not open to the discretionary interpretation” of the City Council. These arbitrary changes are being made to accommodate a developer whose designs for a hotel do not fit the site.