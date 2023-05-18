Bernard Cabanne, Livermore
On May 22nd, the Livermore City Council will vote on an amendment to the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP). The amendment will reduce the setbacks on Hansen Road from a 100-foot setback planted in grapevines to a 50-foot setback that will include a parking lot, and a commercial dumpster. Why amend a Plan that took years to develop and has helped protect the vineyards for twenty years? The Court of Appeals ruled the planted setbacks are “fundamental, mandatory, and not open to the discretionary interpretation” of the City Council. These arbitrary changes are being made to accommodate a developer whose designs for a hotel do not fit the site.
When concerned residents questioned losing grapevines for a parking lot and a dumpster, a planning commissioner said grapevines can be planted elsewhere; there are many empty fields in South Livermore where grapes could be planted. Where? When? Planting vineyards elsewhere is not an acceptable solution. The Court of Appeals also ruled the grapevine setbacks are the ‘ linchpin” of the plan and necessary to “expand and protect viticultural acreage.”
In addition, we have many safety concerns about the entrance/exit planned for the hotel on Hansen Road, which is an extremely narrow residential street. Originally designed to create a rural landscape, some portions of Hansen Road do not have bike lanes or sidewalks on both sides. Hansen Road is particularly narrow where the entry/exit for the hotel is proposed because of a planted medium divide. Without sidewalks or bike lanes, the entrance/exit will create a dangerous situation and put the safety of our families at risk. The City Council needs to consider more appropriate and safer options for the entrance/exit for the hotel site and the adjacent commercial site at 5D1.
Why are the rules being changed to fit this hotel, rather than the hotel design being changed to fit the SLVSP? Why is preferential treatment being considered for this applicant? What other developers are going to ask for exemptions to the plan?
There are many ways the hotel design could be modified to conform to the SLVSP and could be modified to address safety issues.
Please contact the Mayor and the City Council and ask them to not approve the SLVSP amendments.