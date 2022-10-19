When my family and I bought our house and moved to Livermore, we were told by the previous owners that there will be no development at the end of our street, Bear Creek Drive. Little did we know that this decision wasn’t final and that there were still active lawsuits.
As a new and curious resident, I started to join City Council meetings, read the news and talked to my neighbors. From that, I started to have questions: 1. If the residents of Livermore have been fighting to preserve the Garaventa Hills for over 12 years, why have they not been supported or heard? If the City is for the people, why have they continued to fight against them? 2. There have been recent PG&E activities on Bear Creek Drive and depending on who is being asked, they are either doing an “upgrade” or they are extending cables. Which one is it, and why is it unclear? 3. The residents of Livermore, again, fight for the Eden Housing Project to be moved, and yet they are not heard.
What I gather from these topics is that the City will do what the City wants, whether the residents like it or not. And this will normally lead to residents leaving the city because they give up and are tired of not being heard. This election is important for the city and future of Livermore. Choose carefully. As for me, I endorse Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos.
Save Livermore. Keep Livermore Beautiful!