Bianca Covarelli, Livermore
John Marchand's comment at City Council on April 11, 2022, regarding the Appellate Court Ruling and Win by Save the Hill vs. City of Livermore/Lafferty Communities stated the City Council wasn't at fault; that it was the EIR.
The City Council is the legislative body that certifies the FEIR. An EIR doesn't certify itself.
Per CEQA, the Appellate Court ruled, in good faith a no-project alternative should have
been considered and conservation funding identified and disclosed to conserve a highly sensitive ecosystem such as the Hill. City staff and Council did not consider a no-project alternative, nor did they identify to residents the availability of conservation funds, i.e., the Dougherty Valley Settlement Funds. It wasn't just not mentioned in their FEIR, it wasn't discussed. Save the Hill requested locating funds for conservation. These considerations were not heard. The Appellate Court ruled the City had an obligation to respond to the requests and identify the availability of conservation funds to preserve. In addition, when requested regarding the Altamont Landfill Open Space Funds, City Staff responded as though the Hill wouldn't meet the criteria for those funds; where, in fact, the Garaventa Hill's rare, environmentally sensitive ecosystem does in fact meet those very specific guidelines.
City Staff and Council’s focus was on the General Plan, their agreements with the Developer and the project meeting those criteria, and therefore voted for approval. They were moot points before considering and meeting the legal guidelines of CEQA.
Similar to the Farber property back in 2011, the City could not certify an EIR due to the environmentally sensitive site. The City voted for use of the exact pool of conservation funds for East Bay Regional Parks acquisition of Farber in 2011. Farber is yards away from Garaventa Hill. Arguably the Hill is even more environmentally sensitive due to the protected Garaventa Wetlands Preserve, the California Tiger Salamander, vernal pool fairy shrimp, California Burrowing Owls, the Red Legged Frog, Western Spade Foot, the Livermore Tar Plant, the San Joaquin Kit fox habitats and more.
After 11 years, and the Appellate Court vacating the EIR, let's look at the Hill with new eyes and an expanded consciousness. In good faith, consider the no-project alternative per law and vote to preserve.
I continue working actively with agencies, park districts, conservation trust fund managers and more to purchase and conserve the Hill.