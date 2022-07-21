Bianca Covarelli, Livermore
The California Supreme Court denies the request by the City of Livermore to depublish (hide) the legal precedent set by the Appellate Court’s ruling in favor of Save the Hill in the Save the Hill vs. City of Livermore case. This precedential case law is showing the Livermore City Council’s actions as an example of what not to do. Wouldn’t you want to hide that, too?
First, the Council hid the existence of available conservation funds specifically ear-tagged for preserving environmentally sensitive land and protected species habitats to conserve the Garaventa Hill, then attempted to hide the appellate court publication of this ruling.
The fact is that ten California justices, that’s right, TEN (three Appellate Court justices and seven Supreme Court justices) all ruled against the City’s illegal actions and approval of an environmentally decimating housing development on the sensitive ecosystem that makes up the Garaventa Hill in North Livermore. There are legal guidelines dictated by the California Environmental Quality Act for that reason. It specifically states a no-project alternative should be considered in environmentally sensitive sites. The highest courts in California have ruled against the City’s actions and ruled that when conservation funding is available, a no project approach should have been taken. Instead, the City went into negotiations with a builder and claimed they were at risk of being sued if the project wasn’t approved. Well, City, you shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place.
Guided by its legal counsel, planning commission and management, the 2019 City Council and ex-mayor Marchand chose to make their own rules, certify a faulty RFEIR, approve an environmentally decimating housing project and no one would hold them accountable. The Appellate and Supreme Courts just ruled otherwise.
The positive is that it’s now California published law, and a win for environmental advocates, the environment and the voiceless endangered and special status species in All of California.