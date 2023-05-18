On May 22nd, the City Council will consider an amendment to the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP) that will change the setbacks on Hansen Road from a 100-foot setback planted in grape vines, as upheld by the California Court of Appeals, to a 50-foot setback that will include a parking lot and a commercial dumpster, plus 20 feet of a hotel/restaurant building. In a single evening, the City Council will amend a Plan that took several years of discussions between wineries and residents to develop.
The report describes that Livermore Valley wine industry is influenced by many factors beyond wine tourism. The authors point out issues such as the small amount of production relative to the rest of California (p. 38), the relatively low national recognition of Livermore as a wine growing region (p. 67), lack of a unique product relative to other wine growers in California (p. 113), and competition for tourism with other well-known wine-growing regions within a 2-hour drive from the Bay Area (p. 130).
The hotel will have only a small impact on direct-to-consumer sales. From Table 1.2 (p. 29), one can calculate the number of cases sold per year direct-to-consumer by Livermore wineries as less than 280,000 cases. A 30-room hotel that is booked fully for 365 days/year with each room purchasing 1 case gives less than 11,000 cases per year or less than 4% of the total, hardly enough to move the needle on direct-to-consumer sales.
Why then are the rules being changed to fit this hotel, rather than the hotel being changed to fit the SLVSP? What other developers are going to ask for exemptions to the SLVSP?
Please contact the Mayor and the City Council and ask them to not approve the SLVSP amendment: