Peter Young, Livermore

On May 22nd, the City Council will consider an amendment to the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP) that will change the setbacks on Hansen Road from a 100-foot setback planted in grape vines, as upheld by the California Court of Appeals, to a 50-foot setback that will include a parking lot and a commercial dumpster, plus 20 feet of a hotel/restaurant building. In a single evening, the City Council will amend a Plan that took several years of discussions between wineries and residents to develop.