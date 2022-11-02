Fabian Moreno, Livermore
SaveCalifornia.com said it well, under Newsom, property crime is up, violent crime, smash and grabs, broad daylight rapes on Bart, transients everywhere, woke schools, food prices up, housing prices, energy prices, energy shortages, water shortages, mismanaged forestry he tried to blame on his opponent recently, when in fact it was his policies, water restrictions, theft with EDD, fraud payments sent to prisoners, violation of constitutional rights, theft by union bosses, SANCTUARY STATE OF FELONS, election inaccuracies and resistance to requested voter rolls, medical tyranny, censorship, religious oppression, LGBTQIA sexual anarchy (don’t believe it, travel to San Francisco) and unlimited abortion open checkbook for taxpayers to foot the bill. He pushed masks on children and vaccines and continues to want that with his stupid “smart” plan.