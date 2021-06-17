Rich Buckley, Livermore
Acquire the housing stock we need downtown through eminent domain (condemnation) from the 50% to 60% completed Legacy Partners Project. It's located west just 150 feet across South L Street from the Eden Housing proposal. Do not build the Eden Housing project and its experimental inadequate parking ratios.
Keep the larger open central park as a destination location that will attract activities, families and children, including those in acquisition of units acquired from the Legacy Partner Project.
A community of 100,000 residents can afford to do this if we have the leadership on the City Council.
Hyperinflation in our economy will bring us back to this prospect allowing us to acquire at today's prices what otherwise will seem a bargain 3 to 5 years from now, saving us money, not costing more.