Martin Pickett, Pleasanton
Ginger Inglesias' interesting approach to unity in the post-Trump era is to dissect every right-leaning letter to the editor with a particular attention paid to snark and disrespect, as opposed to facts, flexing her moral superiority to label conservatives "rabid". Of course, letters from the left are "poignant and heartfelt".
What I think she is missing is the amazing spectacle of our freedoms being systematically erased and our voices … being silenced because the message is uncomfortable. The Biden cabal comes to mind first.
The asinine "storming" of the Capitol by a bunch of fools is a great opportunity to again, blame the right, and praise the left for their courage. Which brings me to Eric Swalwell again, hand chosen by Pelosi to be a member of the cast of fools pursuing this time an impeachment not based on false information and simple spite, but wild-eyed fear that Trump might rise again in four years to crash their party, which I expect will be in full swing by then: foreign wars, high taxes, utilities and essentials through the roof, hyperinflation, illegal immigration. Please remember this tomfoolery when Eric comes up for re-election.
So Ginger, before you begin your weekly screed, say a prayer. For this country. And for yourself.