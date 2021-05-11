Barbara Doggett, Livermore
Livermore has recently been named an All-American City finalist and has NCIS high ratings for “Vibrancy of Downtown, Ease of Public Parking, Great Place to Live Visit and Raise Children”. We are at a crossroads where all of this is very much in jeopardy.
Livermore has grown from a fairly run-down city with highway 84 as its main street to a thriving energetic people-oriented central downtown. This did not just happen. This is the result of past elected officials being visionaries with consideration for our future citizens and community. They did this by implementing the South Livermore and Downtown Renovation plans in order to keep Livermore unique and historic.
Where have the visionaries gone? There is dense housing all along 1st St., Railroad Ave, Portola, L St, Vasco, and more. Added dense housing smack in the middle of the small central area of our downtown, when nearby streets are available, is outrageous and screams of greed.
Say goodbye to the “All-American City” standing with the building of Eden Housing plan, and along with it less visitors for downtown businesses and negative impact to our property values. City officials were elected to be good stewards of Livermore. This plan is short sighted, and is not good stewardship.