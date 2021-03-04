Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Livermore Airport voted to bring in 737 jets.
Kaiser Air will follow FAA limits allowing 737s to fly up to 89 decibels (dBA). 89 (dBA)far exceeds California State, City of Livermore and CEQA limits. The California Noise Control Act states noise exposure (dBA) above 80 has a severe impact on residents.
Livermore General Plan 2003-2025 follows state limits of 70 (dBA). 89 (dBA) for planes far exceeds CEQA limits. Kaiser trial 737 flights measured in the low- to mid-80(dBA), exceeding state and city noise limits.
You will not be able to sit in backyard or stay indoors without disturbing and jarring overhead noise.
Kaiser says they will voluntarily follow nighttime curfews, but nothing prohibits Kaiser jets from landing and taking off at night for any reason. Once 737s are approved, the FAA does not allow airports to prohibit 737 flight expansions. We have three viable airports in the Bay Area, so there is no need for a fourth.
We live in a non-attainment air basin. The other Bay Area airports are situated in clean air basins. Livermore triggered air violations for particulate matter (PM2.5) 58 days in 2020. Kaiser will add 737s loaded with aviation fuel and sell thousands of gallons of diesel fuel at fueling stations for 737s.
737s will take off and land over schools in Livermore and Pleasanton.
Consider safety. On Feb. 23, 2021, a plane from Livermore Airport landed on the Portola Overpass, hitting a car. In August 2020, a plane from the airport landed in a field, starting a fire, and a fatality occurred during a Livermore Air Show.
An airport with a substandard safety record to add 737s? Say no to 737 jets.
Contact Livermore planning commissioners Jacob Anderson at jacobandersonpc@gmail.com; Erick Bjorklund at erik.stig.bjorklund@gmail.com; John Stein at jdstein@belcan.com; and Steven Dunbar at steven.james.dunbar@gmail.com.
Contact Livermore City Council members Mayor Bob Woerner at bwoerner@cityoflivermore.net; Trish Munro at pkmunro@cityoflivermore.net;Gina Bonanno at rebonanno1@gmail.com; BobCarling at rwcarling@cityof livermore.net; and Brittni Kiick at 960-4019.