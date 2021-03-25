Donna Cabanne, Livermore
The Sierra Club opposes 737 jets landing and departing in Livermore.
While the FAA guides local regulation of flight paths, recent court cases upheld that the local airport operator, in its owner role, can place stricter restrictions on aircraft operation, independent of the FAA, when the health and safety of the surrounding communities is compromised.
We have adopted stricter car emissions to reduce greenhouse gases, negative impacts of climate change, and air pollution. Governor Newsom challenged federal government guidelines and demanded stricter car emissions for California and won.
When asked why the Kaiser Air project has drawings for buildings with customs and TSA screening for international flights, the airport claimed the architect for the project labeled the buildings. Really? Architects for any project follow the directions of the client, and the client, Kaiser Air, tells the architect how to label buildings. Clearly, Kaiser Air wants to expand the airport, previously denied by the city council.
Livermore City Council, as the controlling public agency, must require a full EIR before making its decision. To do anything less than a full EIR would be a violation of CEQA laws.
Kaiser trials of fully loaded 737s measured in the mid-80s for decibels(dBA), exceeding all current noise control laws. Kaiser says nobody complained, and therefore, their flights didn't bother anyone.
If you see or hear a plane flying too low over homes call the Airport Noise Complaint Line at 925-960-8219. Leave your name and address and include time and date of problem and information about the plane. The airport and city cannot release identifying information about callers.
File a complaint online. Make as many calls as necessary.
Kaiser plans to donate $150,000 for schools; the very schools and preschools their jets will fly over on Jack London Boulevard, and over Pleasanton schools. Our students deserve better than this. The Covid Relief Act will provide millions of dollars for schools without adding noise and pollution to our children's playgrounds and classrooms.
The Kaiser project will negatively impact the health and safety of all Tri-Valley residents. Send a short email opposing 737s to the Planning Commissioners at jdstein@belcan.com, erik.stig.bjorklund@gmail.com, jacobandersonpc@gmail.com, steven.james.dunbar@gmail.com. You can contact planning@cityoflivemore.net to be put on an airport interest list.
For a safer future and for our families, say no to jets in Livermore.