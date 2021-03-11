Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Livermore Airport voted to allow 737 jets to land and depart from LVK, along with fueling stations and hangars for 737 jets.
The Sierra Club voted to oppose the project for the following reasons. The FAA allows 737 jets to fly day or night, as long as the 737 jets fly under 89 decibels.
The noise level from the 737 jets exceeds the California State Noise Control Act of 1973 limit 70 (dBA), exceeds CEQA noise limit 70 (dBA), exceeds City of Livermore General Plan (2003 to 2025) noise limit 70 (dBA), exceeds Alameda General Plan (1994) limit 70 (dBA) exceeds City of Dublin General Plan (2016) limit 61 to 70 (dBA) and City of Pleasanton General Plan (2005 to 2025) limit 70 (dBA). State, county and city general plans can and should adopt stricter noise regulations well below minimal federal guidelines, just as we have adopted stricter car emissions to combat climate change and air pollution.
The California Noise Control Act states any noise exposure above 80(dBA) has a severe impact on residents. 89 (dBA) far exceeds state, county, and the general plans for all Tri-Valley cities.
Kaiser trial 737 flights measured in the low to mid 80 (dBA). Kaiser plans to voluntarily follow nighttime curfews, but nothing prohibits Kaiser from taking off and landing at night for any reason. Once 737 jets are approved, the FAA does not allow airports to prohibit 737 flight expansions.
We have four large airports in the Bay Area equipped for jets: Oakland, SF, San Jose, and Reed Airport. There is no need for a fifth jet airport within a 20-mile radius.
Livermore triggered 58 spare the air days in 2020. Why add 737 jets loaded with aviation fuel?
In February 2021, a plane from Livermore Airport landed on the 580 Portola Overpass, striking a car. In August 2020, a plane landed in a field and started a fire. A fatality occurred during a Livermore Air Show.
Why allow an airport with a substandard safety record add 737 jets? This project will seriously impact the health and safety of all residents in the Tri-Valley.
If concerned, contact planning commissioners at jdstein@belcan.com, erik.stig.bjorklund@gmail.com, jacobandersonpc@gmail.com, and steven.james.dunbar@gmail.com. You can contact planning@cityoflivemore.net to be put on an airport interest list.
Say no to jets in Livermore.