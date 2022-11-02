Marcus Libkind, Livermore
Marcus Libkind, Livermore

Ten days before the election, I received a Marchand for Mayor postcard. I have never seen anything so sleezy in a non-partisan campaign in Livermore, where I have lived for 45 years. It made me sick.
Ten days before the election, I received a Marchand for Mayor postcard. I have never seen anything so sleezy in a non-partisan campaign in Livermore, where I have lived for 45 years. It made me sick.
The postcard touts that the Democratic Party supports Marchand. Why is simply that the Democratic Party is pro-union and Marchand is pro-development at any cost. That’s why unions support Marchand.
Now Marchand, funded by developers, pro-development interests and unions, wants to be Mayor again so he can promote development that the majority of you clearly do not want.
But you are smart enough to see that. In 2005, you defeated Measure D by a 72%/28% landslide, a measure that would have ushered in a massive development north of Livermore outside the urban growth boundary. You said no to excessive development then. Say no again by voting for Mony Nop for Mayor.
The postcard I received also compared Mony Nop to Donald Trump. Really? Mony has run a grassroots campaign; he was a police officer, has worked extensively with children, and started his own real estate business and charitable foundation. If anyone is Trumpian, it’s Marchand and his sleezy campaign. He has repeatedly lied about his funding sources; they’re developers and unions.
It’s time to replace the pro-development bias on the Livermore City Council, starting with Mayor, with people who have not been bought off by development interests and run a sleezy election campaign.
Vote MONY NOP for Livermore Mayor, Carol Wahrer for Councilmember for District 1 and Ben Barrientos for Councilmember for District 2.
By the way, I am pro-low-income housing. Build it in my area of Livermore, just not in the heart of downtown.
