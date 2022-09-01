In Livermore District 1, two candidates take opposite positions on the most overriding issue of the election. Carol Wahrer believes the Legacy apartment towers were a move in the wrong direction and does not want to see that mistake repeated with the Eden apartment towers. Evan Branning fully supports the Legacy towers and wants to see something similar built across L Street.
Carol takes a firm stand as a critic of Legacy, and fully opposes the Eden towers. She understands that we can build many more affordable units if they are located in places that work better for the high densities required. On the other hand, Branning fully supports the downtown towers. However, he seems to be avoiding the issue. If he is so enthusiastic about what he wants to build, then he should proudly declare it instead of running away from it.
If the majority of Livermore residents want to pivot toward eliminating the small town feel that people like me enjoy, this is the election to do it. Mony Nop, Ben Barrientos and Carol seek to preserve what most of us want for the downtown. Their opponents have a very different vision, and if they win, we can expect a steady march of ever taller and tightly packed buildings that will forever diminish the attractive character we enjoy today.