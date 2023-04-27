I am proud to be a Hindu American living in the Bay Area, CA. My family has lived here for the past three decades and there is no other place we’d rather be. However, there is a newly introduced bill - SB403, making its way through the California Senate that makes me worried for our community and future direction of our great state.
I oppose SB-403 because its impact will result in an unconstitutional denial of equal protection and due process to South Asians (the vast majority of whom are of Indian origin). SB-403, if passed, will lead to unfair racial profiling for select communities of color on the basis of their national origin, ethnicity and ancestry.
In our household, we teach equality and respect for all backgrounds and faiths. Thousands of other families like ours who live across California and beyond do not discuss caste at home since it is irrelevant and our faith in Hinduism teaches us that there is divinity in all individuals. SB-403 would require special policing on Hindus across California, forcing us to potentially declare our caste background, assume oppressor and oppressed status based on perceived identity and raise negative stereotypes. In fact, this stereotype about Hindus continues to be perpetuated through the California public education system, where the state mandates it as one of only five line items required to be taught about India and Hinduism in middle school social studies.
Indian and Hindu Americans comprise less than 1.5% of the state’s population and face significant negative stereotypes and misconceptions about their national origin, ethnicity, ancestry and religion, making them targets for hate crimes, discrimination, harassment and bullying. SB-403 would add to this existing discrimination by singling out south Asians, especially Hindus as a problematic group that needs to abide by an additional set of laws.
The basis for this bill has been debunked recently (State of CA vs. Cisco) and there is no data that indicates caste based discrimination is present in the US. This narrative is being pushed by agenda driven for-profit organizations that are distracting us from the real issues that need to be prioritized in our state. I urge your readers to contact their state senators asap and strongly oppose SB-403 which sets a dangerous precedent and tramples on the fundamental rights of all Californians.