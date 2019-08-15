Lots of panic and confusion at the Unify camp ― trying to stop you from signing the referendum. Unify wants to preserve City Council’s move to annul your vote on the Central Park Plan initiative. Yes, City Council has passed an ordinance that would block the effect of an initiative that you get to vote on, and Unify is cool with that, so the referendum, and its popularity, has them panicking.
What’s the evidence? We have multiple anti-Central Park folks (here, online, and in the Council chambers) invoking the 2000-seat theater and downtown BART—ghosts they pull out whenever they need to sound scary without actually having anything scary.
Also, the Central Park plan, they say, will cost tens of millions extra (a number you can expect the City to work hard to justify) and leave the city with a dirt lot because nothing will be built. You can’t have both, but that impossibility got lost in the hair-on-fire panic.
They say the initiative is “trying to stop Downtown Livermore from getting a boutique hotel.” Do you think the initiative supporters are really trying to do that, or does that sound like panicky drama to you? Oh, and it will turn downtown Livermore into Dublin, which is apparently possible with 84 units of affordable housing. Yep, the Dublin scare story.
So when you see them trying to keep you from signing, smile, don’t engage them, they’re pretty on edge right now. It is very possible to turn Council’s head to pay attention to the public, it has been done before, but we need to be persistent. Hang in there, they’ll get the message.