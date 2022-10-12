Van Rainey, Livermore

I watched the forum for school board candidates and was pleasantly impressed by many of the candidates. The incumbents are very knowledgeable and worthy of continued support. Craig Bueno demonstrates a clear and deep understanding of the issues and policies that provide the district with excellence and guidance toward a better future. Equally qualified are Ann Brown and Emily Prusso, who have served the district well and have demonstrated diligence and attention to the needs of the community and the students of the district. They are all a known quantity in the upcoming election and deserve continued support. 