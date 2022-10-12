I watched the forum for school board candidates and was pleasantly impressed by many of the candidates. The incumbents are very knowledgeable and worthy of continued support. Craig Bueno demonstrates a clear and deep understanding of the issues and policies that provide the district with excellence and guidance toward a better future. Equally qualified are Ann Brown and Emily Prusso, who have served the district well and have demonstrated diligence and attention to the needs of the community and the students of the district. They are all a known quantity in the upcoming election and deserve continued support.
Of the first-time candidates running, Steve Drouin, a professor of education at a nearby college, is one who could add even greater depth and attention to productive trends in education. He has served as an instructor at many levels of the educational system in the state but as a professor of education brings a deep academic understanding of what works in education and why. Hayden Sidun, a recent Granada graduate, is young and very familiar with what is going on in our schools and has a very polished grasp of issues and presents himself very well. He shows great promise as a community leader, and I look forward to seeing him more involved in Livermore affairs.
Of the other candidates in the crowded field of nine for three seats, two were present and two were not. Deena Kaplanis, a local chiropractor, seemed pleasant enough and without doubt a dedicated mother interested in assuring the health and well-being of her children attending our schools, but by comparison, not as well versed on the range of issues confronting the district. Kristine Mazaikis, an administrator at a local private school, has some experience in education, but I wonder how she might be inclined to support our public schools. Lastly, Alexandria Izarraraz and John Kupski did not attend the forum, so I cannot comment on their experience and demeanor, much less their commitment to their effort in support of Livermore schools.