An Alameda County grand jury report found that high school educators in Oakland misused a grading system in order to pass students who didn’t qualify and misled the public about it.
We have same problem in Livermore. Every single 12th grader was allowed to pass each class and graduate this year. It did not matter if they were failing or did not know any of the subject matter. No 12th grader was required to complete any homework or assignment since the beginning of March. Everyone passed because school district administrators told the principals and teacher that no one must fail. Period.
Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District administrators used a hodgepodge of methods to make sure the young people would graduate, while knowing they were completely unprepared for graduation or for what lay head of them. All other high school students were allowed to advance a grade whether they actually completed any assignments or not.
These are our grossly overpaid administrators, from Superintendent Bowers to the deputy and assistant superintendents who care only about graduation rates and making themselves look good at the expense of our teachers and the students.
Total compensation for LVJUSD’s 10 highest-paid employees totaled over $2 million last year, with all of them assigned to the district office as superintendents and directors. Cut their salaries, eliminate three-quarters of the positions at the top, put the money into our teachers and classrooms, and make sure the teachers are allowed to actually teach our children.