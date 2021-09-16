Andy Tang, Dublin
Dear Dublin school district trustees, city mayor and council member, as a Dublin resident for 15 years, I enjoy my community and hope to grow my family here for many years. This year I sent my 6-year-old son to Dublin Elementary School as a first grader. The school is clearly very dated and I was disappointed to see the school seems to be in poor shape compared to other schools in Dublin. I said to myself no big deal as long as my 6-year-old and his toddler sibling learn in a fostering and safe environment. I only recently learned about Dublin Elementary’s history of struggles in getting much-needed funding since 2019 and other concerns parents raised about the issue of Dublin Elementary at risk of losing its funding for renovations.
I have not been inside the school but I have talked to teachers who indicated the school is in dire need of repairs. They had to deal with water leaks, moldy classrooms and walls cracking. I am absolutely furious after seeing some of the pictures provided by the parent community. An average person would have thought these were pictures from a village school in a third world country.
Would you want your kids learning in such environment? How would you feel if the roof collapses AGAIN and a child dies from it? I have heard some trustees indicate there are other priorities higher than Dublin Elementary. Please tell me what priority is more important than health and safety of people and children?
Dublin Elementary School should continue its renovation project with the approved $33 million promised by Measure J. If other schools have shortfalls, they need to look at modifying their scopes to reduce budget. You do not rob Peter to pay Paul and jeopardize the lives of children. We are raising this concern to all trustee board members and media. Please do what you can to make sure your neighbors and community family learn in a safe environment. You can view the video at https://youtu.be/v7tmSkDcyE0.