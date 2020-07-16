Elva Cooper, PleasantonI thoroughly enjoyed the article about my friend and colleague Barry Schrader. I wanted to amplify it a bit.
He and I were to elected to the board of what was then Chabot Valley Campus in November of 1986. The faculty members supported us because they were tired of all the decisions being made by Chabot College in Hayward. They could not even choose their own textbooks or courses of study. After being elected, we spent many days in Sacramento lobbying different politicians and were ultimately successful. Chabot Valley Campus became Las Positas College, and fully accredited. It is now one of the finest of the California community colleges.
Barry was perfect for the job because he was very articulate and wrote great letters. I am grateful for the opportunity to know him.