Eric Mills, Oakland
Coordinator, Action for Animals
Heartfelt thanks to the Livermore Rodeo board for dropping the brutal, sometimes fatal and blatantly sexist “wild cow milking contest” from this year’s June rodeo. Here’s hoping the rodeo board, the Livermore Rec and Park District, and the Livermore City Council will make this a permanent policy.
Thanks, too, to the Livermore Independent for the article by reporter Larry Altman and the supporting editorial -- much appreciated. It’s said that people who care about animals comprise the single largest lobby in the country. This should be reflected in the State Legislature. A state-wide ban on the cruel and non-sanctioned “wild cow milking contest” is in order. Let your state reps hear from you!
Again, these are BEEF cattle, not dairy. As such, they are unused to being handled at all, much less this roughly. They are further stressed by being separated from their still-nursing babies. And all in the name of “entertainment,” may God forgive us.
As Cesar Chavez wrote to me in 12/90, “Racism, economic deprival, dog fighting and cock fighting, bullfighting and rodeos are cut from the same fabric: violence. Only when we have become nonviolent towards all life will we have learned to live well ourselves.” Words to live by.
Editor’s note: This letter was submitted by the Action for Animals coordinator, an activist who worked to end wild cow milking at Alameda County’s rodeos, including the one based in Livermore.
