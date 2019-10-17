Scott, my family and many friends are going to miss you, and all your talents are going to be missed more than you can know. We have many, many fine memories of evenings where you introduced us to performers and performances that were far beyond our expectations.
You have continually found exceptionally enjoyable and entertaining acts for the audiences at the Bankhead. Our city is far richer for you having been here.
We wish you and David all the very best wherever you go. Your friendly smile will surely be long remembered around our town and especially within our theater. But if there is any chance at all, please, please stay here and we can rock together again like we did to the Family Stone.