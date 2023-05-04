Richard Andrews, Livermore

It has been known for years that Justice Clarence Thomas has had a very questionable habit of handling his relationships with wealthy, conservative oligarchs. It is a matter of proven record. He and the late Antonin Scalia hunted private reserves owned by litigants and other corporations as guests. And while Justice Scalia did show intelligence in writing opinions, Thomas has been about as erudite as a grammar school student. A true embarrassment to the SCOTUS. That his wife is unabashedly a very active, vocal, activist of the extreme right is also known -- and demonstrated constantly. Even promoting proven lies. I have never known a spouse of any Justice to be as loud and ignorant.