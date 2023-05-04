Richard Andrews, Livermore
It has been known for years that Justice Clarence Thomas has had a very questionable habit of handling his relationships with wealthy, conservative oligarchs. It is a matter of proven record. He and the late Antonin Scalia hunted private reserves owned by litigants and other corporations as guests. And while Justice Scalia did show intelligence in writing opinions, Thomas has been about as erudite as a grammar school student. A true embarrassment to the SCOTUS. That his wife is unabashedly a very active, vocal, activist of the extreme right is also known -- and demonstrated constantly. Even promoting proven lies. I have never known a spouse of any Justice to be as loud and ignorant.
Now, we are seeing just how low he went in flagrantly using his office for personal enrichment: private jets, questionable real estate dealing, multi-millions in free trips, gifts, and vacations. And those are just the ones we have seen. His effete response shows just how above the law he feels himself to be. That Chief Justice Roberts has done nothing about this gross abuse only damages the court and his (Roberts’) own reputation. Shameful neglect of duties.
We are already saddled with two of the least competent, blatantly biased appointees in history, Kavanagh & Coney Barrett, thanks to Mitch McConnell’s partisan intrusion. Why must we endure the Limbo champion (How low can you go?) who is not only not all that bright, but purchasable? Clarence Thomas must resign, or be impeached.