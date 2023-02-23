John Clatworthy, Livermore
Students and staff at Altamont Creek Elementary School recently celebrated the 100th Day of School with smiles and costumes. The milestone day is widely celebrated in preschools, kindergartens, and elementary schools as a fun way to break up …
