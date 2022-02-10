Deborah McQueen, Livermore
New housing laws out of Sacramento continue to erode zoning laws across the state and silence voices of opposition in small towns. State legislators, like Scott Wiener, promoted a one size fits all set of bills that effectively remove common-sense approaches to ADU (Accessory Dwelling Units) installations, and multi-unit residential development. One such example includes the Eden Housing Downtown Plan. The Plan was originally proposed with much smaller buildings and a large public park. However, in December 2020, the Developer came before the Council, presenting an expanded plan and a park reduced to grass strips. This "bait and switch" was voted in by the Council.
Similarly, the disastrous Legacy building on L St., stewarded by David Eichler, Senior Managing Director of Legacy Partners, came before the Council in February 2017. He requested the City maintain a four-story height limit. Then-Mayor Marchand and his Council made sure Legacy got what they wanted. The Council then rammed approvals for Legacy through in 14 weeks, before the public had a chance to see they had partnered with Katerra, the company which would shortly go into national bankruptcy, leaving unbuilt properties scattered across the US. The Legacy building still sits in tatters with minor construction activity as the lawsuits drag on in court.
The citizens of Livermore must come to grips with the impact of fast and loose dealings by our then-mayor and Council to push housing into downtown at the expense of thoughtful decision making. Now, the current mayor and council want to ramrod Eden Housing in the last open space downtown, instead of finding a better location for a building of that size. The Council, Planning Commission and mayor seem perfectly willing to destroy the unique character of the downtown to put in 130 housing units, regardless of the damage they cause the other 90K citizens.
A third example of thoughtless construction recently occurred on Daisyfield Dr. in Livermore. A homeowner dropped a prefab ADU into their backyard without consulting neighbors. The ADU placed on a raised foundation towers over the surrounding neighborhood and has devalued the resale of the neighbor's property, causing a loss of privacy and potential fire hazards. Instead of "love thy neighbor," this sets "neighbor against neighbor.” Pleasanton's mayor, and Council actively fight to restore and protect their citizens' rights. Livermore's mayor and council rubber-stamp developers, while Livermore citizens suffer the consequences. For additional information, go to Info@UnitedNieghborsTriValley.com.