David Coats, Livermore
My wife and I have lived in Livermore for approximately 45 years and have seen many changes during that time. We have been very happy with the improvements that have been made to the downtown area to date, and enjoy walking downtown and eating at the many fine restaurants. However, we, like so many others, are concerned that the current Eden Housing Plan is not a good fit for downtown Livermore. It certainly is not the plan that we voted for in Measure P.
We understand and support the need for affordable housing, but believe the current plan is one that citizens will look upon with regret and anger. Many have expressed this view, and a number of counter proposals to the Eden Housing Plan have been made. These include moving the housing north of Railroad Avenue, and more recently exploring the possibility of purchasing some of the Legacy Apartments to use as affordable housing. It does not seem that any of these proposals have gotten serious consideration from the city council or the planning department. Is it possible that some combination of these proposals could result in a much smaller footprint for the current Eden Housing site?
A large four-story monolithic building with virtually no open space in the old Lucky’s site is a mistake that we will have to live with for many years to come. Maintaining the ambiance and welcoming character of our downtown should be our primary goal here. I urge our city council members to seek a compromise solution with which the majority can agree.