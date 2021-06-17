Ben Barrientos, Livermore
Sometimes I wonder if the whole world is crazy except you and me, and sometimes, I wonder about you.
There are libertines, reprobates, cads, spalpeens, etc. Some of us elect them to positions of power and entrust them to do good in our name. But some put on a smiley face, and they beguile people. They make promises they know they cannot keep.
Once upon a time, a person's word and handshake was gold. Today, people who attain power when caught in a falsehood will try to lie, mislead, and destroy a person’s reputation. They despise truth tellers, and as the saying goes, they want to throw them under the bus.
Many of our elected may have begun with a bag of honesty and self-integrity, with the moral compass to help our community. I guess the bag may have developed a hole in the bottom, and the good stuff was replaced with ways to deceive, lie, mislead, and do whatever it takes to get what they want. Their ears hear what the black hearts tells them.
We have in our community folks that lead and think with their good hearts. They want to listen to and do what is good for all, in spite of forces that are self-centered.
Think ahead! Envision the future, as things being done now will last far into the future. Take care of the good people. Seek out good people for elected positions.