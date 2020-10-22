Elizabeth Judge, Livermore
A recent mailer called a Senior Citizen Voter Information Guide encourages voting for Biden.
On its flip side, it shows photos of Biden and Harris above a list of recommendations, even for local propositions, as if they all came from the Biden/Harris campaign. But the mailer is not from the Biden campaign! It came from an entity called The Coalition for Senior Citizen Security of Long Beach, CA! Online it even has a different address.
Wait. It gets more interesting. Right under the photos of Biden and Harris is a recommendation in bold type for David Haubert for County Supervisor, District 1 *. Reading the very fine print on the front one sees, “Appearance in this mailer does not necessarily imply endorsement of others in this mailer.” (This way the mailer attempts to get away with the deception, but it has misled some seniors already!)
It gets better. The very fine print also says, “Appearance is paid for and authorized by each candidate and ballot measure which is designated by a *”. There is a bold asterisk after the recommendation for Haubert. This means that candidate Haubert paid to have this mailer look like he is recommended by Biden/Harris.
This is a pattern used by Haubert to appeal to democrats when he is not a democrat nor endorsed by the Democratic Party.
Watch for more negative ads and lies from Haubert’s lucrative, developer-funded campaign which is desperately trying to beat Vinnie Bacon who is hoping for your vote for Alameda County Supervisor, District 1.
To correct the record for negative ads and lies, check out bacon4supervisor.com/correct-the-record. Do not let this election be bought. Vote For Vinnie Bacon.