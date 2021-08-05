Alan Marling, Livermore
As embarrassing as it is to have your own newspaper write about why you’re such a good person, that’s not why Joan Seppala should resign. On the page following that June 10 editorial, she published another ad attacking affordable housing and the city officials who voted unanimously for it. This, and many other ads and articles Joan Seppala has paid for and distributed through her newspaper, misinform. In this case, she misrepresented the appearance of the Eden project, and she called into question the location’s safety without mentioning that every area downtown is likely to be equally suspect.
Joan Seppala seems to be more interested in getting her way than publishing truth, or even doing what’s best for Livermore residents. As the smoke of the next fire season looms, it bears repeating that a political group she funds, the Friends of Livermore, argued against solar energy on Earth Day in front of the Alameda supervisors. Though the climate crisis endangers us all, and we’re in desperate need of renewable energy, Joan Seppala’s group said, “The public need for solar is overstated or does not exist.” That’s what they said, on Earth Day.
For The Independent to be a truly independent and credible source for local news, Joan Seppala should resign. For the safety and welfare of Livermore residents and those who work here, Joan Seppala should divest herself from local politics.