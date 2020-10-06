Jim Murray, Livermore
I hope the city council will seriously consider moving some or all of the Eden Housing from the current location at North L Street and Railroad Avenue.
I understand there is land available north of Railroad Ave and enough space for considerably more housing than the current location. It will cost more and potentially delay the housing, but the potential benefits are significant - a much larger park and more public space on the currently owned eight acres, and some relief from the walled-in feeling along North L Street from opposing four-story structures on either side of the street.
It’s been a long contentious struggle to get this far, but we have only this one chance to get it right. This idea has merit.