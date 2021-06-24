Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Serious contamination exists under the Eden Housing property. According to the city's interim remediation action plan---filed with the Water Board May 17th but not released to the public until June 15th---this property contains "arsenic, lead, and nickel in shallow soil, petroleum hydrocarbons in soil and groundwater, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in groundwater including tetrachloroethene(PCE) and its breakdown product trichloroethene(TCE)." Interim Remedial Action Plan(IRAP p.6) These chemicals are known to cause cancer, learning disabilities and other serious health issues. Critical information regarding the testing and clean-up of this site has not been adequately explained to the public. We NEED a city-wide hearing to answer questions.
1. How long will clean-up last? IRAP states clean-up could be "continued after building construction " p16.
2. The city will use a soil vapor extraction (SVE) system to remove "subsurface VOCs and to mitigate potential vapor intrusion into the planned multifamily residential buildings" (IRAP p12) This system will use "vacuum blowers and extraction wells to create pressure gradients in the subsurface" to force contamination upwards to be " treated and discharged to the atmosphere" (IRPA p.9) Has the Air Board (BAAMQB) approved this ongoing release of treated contaminants into the air? If so, when?
3.How much will this SVE system cost? Who will pay for the clean-up costs? Will the costs be paid by current residents or Eden residents?
4."Soil excavation will be performed" if necessary. Soil would need to be taken offsite to a landfill specializing in hazardous wastes. What would the price be for this type of specialized excavation and landfill disposal? What risks would excavation of contaminated soil pose to construction workers?
5. A goal is to reduce current contamination by 50% (IRAP p12) Is that sufficient for residents' safety?
6. IRAP states " extensive source removal via SVE is less important since the ventilated underground parking is an engineering control that mitigates potential vapor intrusion." p16. Can the city explain HOW venting treated contaminants into the underground parking garage is considered an engineering control?
7. Is the safest solution to move Eden housing off this site? Email all city council members at cityclerk@cityoflivermore.net
Ask the City Council to hold a public hearing to answer unresolved contamination issues involving the Eden Housing site.